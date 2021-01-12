Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDXAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

