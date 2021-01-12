Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Up 4.9%

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) shares shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.37. 322,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 238,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $177.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.06.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 78.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 52.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

