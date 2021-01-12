SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.94 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00265306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00062848 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

Buying and Selling SOMESING

