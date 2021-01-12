Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Trading Up 13.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shares were up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 571,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 169,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

