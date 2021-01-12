South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$4.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

