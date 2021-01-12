Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFST. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

SFST traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,481. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $298.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $105,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283 in the last ninety days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

