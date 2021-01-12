Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price was up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 33,920,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,983,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

