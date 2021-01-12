SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.75. SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 140,058 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

