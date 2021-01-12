Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Trading 18.3% Higher

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)’s stock price traded up 18.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

