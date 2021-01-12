SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $43,869.10 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars.

