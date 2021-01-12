SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Raised by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares comprises about 5.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 20,048.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,085,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 909,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

