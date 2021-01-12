SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFF) Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFF) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.99. Approximately 6,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

