SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.13.

