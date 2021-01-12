SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 1,480,595 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 714,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,766,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

