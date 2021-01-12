SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 1,480,595 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 714,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,766,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 115,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

