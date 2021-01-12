SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,766 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 55,910 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 70,536 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,287. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.