SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Trading 1.1% Higher

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.39 and last traded at $127.96. 4,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 411.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.