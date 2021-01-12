SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.84

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.84 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 187,887 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

