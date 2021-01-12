SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.50

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,412,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 396,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 115,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 167,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

