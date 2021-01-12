SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.23

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.23 and last traded at $82.23, with a volume of 604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $146,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

