SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.94

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.