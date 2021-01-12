SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lessened by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. 4,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $71.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

