SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Reduced by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 2.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

XBI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.35. 3,794,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $152.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

