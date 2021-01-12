SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.91

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.73, with a volume of 7317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

