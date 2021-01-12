SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 5.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 754.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

