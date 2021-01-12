SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Position Trimmed by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $49,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 214,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.01.

