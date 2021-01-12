SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Shares Up 6.4%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.45. 130,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 94,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.73% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

