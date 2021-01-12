Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Trading Down 10.3%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 824,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,441,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.91.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.
Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
