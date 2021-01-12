Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Trading Down 10.3%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 824,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,441,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.58% of Sphere 3D worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

