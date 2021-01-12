Sphere Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Sphere has a market cap of $1.41 million and $1,821.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,089.51 or 0.99968598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00049996 BTC.

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

