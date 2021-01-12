Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.45

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.45 and last traded at $155.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

