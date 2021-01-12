Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Trading Up 11.5%

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)’s stock price was up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27.

About Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.