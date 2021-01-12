SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.86

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

