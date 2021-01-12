SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. SSE has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

