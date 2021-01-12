SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 21,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. SSE has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

