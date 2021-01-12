StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00374590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.17 or 0.04311940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

