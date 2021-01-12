STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $123.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.10 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $111.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $476.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $477.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $532.71 million, with estimates ranging from $521.03 million to $542.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after buying an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 311,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,643,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $34,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

