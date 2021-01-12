StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Critical Contrast

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Oxford Immunotec Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% Oxford Immunotec Global -28.12% -7.52% -6.81%

90.2% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Oxford Immunotec Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Immunotec Global 0 2 0 0 2.00

Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.27%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oxford Immunotec Global is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Oxford Immunotec Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 212.43 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Oxford Immunotec Global $73.71 million 7.77 -$1.81 million ($0.05) -441.20

Oxford Immunotec Global has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Oxford Immunotec Global beats StageZero Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It develops and markets T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis; and reagents and methods to purify white blood cells for use in immunology assays. In addition, the company offers T-SPOT.CMV, an immune monitoring test for cytomegalovirus (CMV) for the quantification of effector T cells that respond to stimulation by antigens specific for CMV, as well as for the monitoring of CMV-seropositive responses in transplant recipients at various time-points post-transplantation applications. It serves independent laboratories, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

