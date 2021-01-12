Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Hits $42.36 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 79.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $42.36 million and approximately $805,663.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00374882 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002111 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000112 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.18 or 0.01096808 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,160,422 coins and its circulating supply is 111,297,055 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

