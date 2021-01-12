Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. 19,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,921. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.