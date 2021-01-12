Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.26

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 25376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBLK. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

