Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.26

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 25376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SBLK. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
