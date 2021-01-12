Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Shares Gap Up to $30.95

Shares of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.95, but opened at $34.18. Star Peak Energy Transition shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 156,342 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08.

Star Peak Energy Transition Company Profile (NYSE:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

