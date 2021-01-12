Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,297,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,067. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

