Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 408,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.