Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 245,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,720. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.