StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $7.92. StarTek shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 33,765 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SRT. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $317.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of StarTek by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

