STASIS EURO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.59 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003427 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $38.13 million and $2.59 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00376456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.76 or 0.04457242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

