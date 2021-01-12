State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,174 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after buying an additional 467,016 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

