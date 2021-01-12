State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $286.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.71 and a 200-day moving average of $222.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

