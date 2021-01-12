State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,571,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

PRU opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

