State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,791 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,034,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 556.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 948,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 804,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

